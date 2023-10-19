Solar Scientists Make Progress in Understanding the Sun’s Mysterious Outer Atmosphere

Solar scientists have made significant progress in solving the long-standing mystery of why the sun’s outer atmosphere, known as the corona, is much hotter than the layers below it. Using the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope (DKIST) in Hawaii, an international team of scientists observed the sun’s magnetic field in unprecedented detail. They discovered complex snake-like patterns of energy in the magnetic field in the sun’s lower atmosphere, the chromosphere, which may be driving energy to the outer layers of the sun’s atmosphere.

This research brings scientists one step closer to understanding the sun, our life-giving star. The corona’s extremely high temperature, reaching over 1.8 million degrees Fahrenheit, has puzzled researchers for decades. According to stellar models, the temperature should increase moving toward the core of a star, where nuclear fusion occurs. However, the corona’s temperature contradicts this expectation, suggesting the existence of an unknown mechanism heating the outer atmosphere.

The snake-like magnetic phenomena observed by the research team could potentially explain this mystery. Understanding the magnetic field geometry is crucial for comprehending the energetic phenomena that drive the plasma dynamics in the solar atmosphere. These phenomena ultimately contribute to the heating of the sun’s plasma to temperatures of millions of degrees.

Previous attempts to solve the coronal heating problem focused on active regions of the sun, such as sunspots. However, the recent study investigated quieter regions of the sun’s surface covered by convective cells called granules. These regions exhibit weaker but more dynamic magnetic fields. The team observed a more complicated underlying magnetic field pattern, with serpentine variations in its orientation.

The complexity of these small-scale magnetic field variations suggests that energy is released through a process called magnetic reconnection, which occurs when opposing magnetic fields interact and release energy that contributes to atmospheric heating. The researchers used the most powerful solar optical telescope in the world to reveal these intricate magnetic-field orientations, bringing us closer to understanding this significant solar research conundrum.

The findings of this study were published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Sources:

– University of Sheffield

– The Astrophysical Journal Letters