A Snake Chokes on Invasive Fish: Implications for Research on Fish-eating Snakes and Invasive Species

A herpetologist in France recently encountered a remarkable incident in which a snake attempted to eat a fish the size of its own head. Nicolas Fuento, a herpetologist at the nonprofit League for the Protection of Birds in France, observed a viperine snake struggling to consume an invasive fish species at Lac de Carcès in southeastern France. This encounter has prompted a call for further research into the relationship between fish-eating snakes and invasive species.

Fuento initially thought the snake was merely attempting to eat the fish, but soon realized that the snake was choking on the fish lodged in its esophagus. To save the snake, Fuento gently pushed the fish back into the snake’s mouth to dislodge its spines. With the fish successfully removed, the snake appeared unharmed and slithered away.

The identified fish species was a ruffe, a small freshwater fish native to parts of Europe and Asia. However, ruffes have been introduced to various regions, including France, where they are considered an invasive species. Their tough and spiny dorsal fins make them difficult for predators to consume.

Viperine snakes primarily feed on fish, and in some regions, their native range overlaps with that of ruffes. The presence of invasive ruffes in Mediterranean wetlands, where the viperine snakes are rare and declining, poses a potential threat to the local snake population. Previous incidents have shown that fish-eating snakes in Europe, including viperine snakes, have died after consuming invasive fish.

While the impact of invasive fish on the snakes remains unstudied, this case highlights the need for further research into the potential threats posed by invasive species. Understanding the relationship between fish-eating snakes and invasive fish can contribute to conservation efforts and the protection of native snake populations.

Sources:

– Herpetology Notes. (2021, September 10). Snake choking on invasive fish prompts call for research.

– Live Science. (2021, September 22). A snake tried to eat a fish its own size, and almost choked.