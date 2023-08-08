New Study Finds Breakdown of Standard Gravity in Wide Binary Stars

A recent study conducted by Kyu-Hyun Chae, a professor of physics and astronomy at Sejong University in Seoul, has provided conclusive evidence for the breakdown of standard gravity in the low acceleration limit. The study focused on analyzing the orbital motions of wide binary stars using data from the European Space Agency’s Gaia space telescope.

Chae’s study involved the analysis of up to 26,500 wide binaries within 650 light years of our solar system. Unlike previous studies, Chae calculated gravitational accelerations experienced by the binary stars based on their separation or orbital period. This approach allowed for a more accurate assessment of the deviations from Newton’s universal law of gravitation and Einstein’s general relativity.

The findings of the study indicate that when two stars orbit each other with accelerations lower than approximately one nanometer per second squared, they start to deviate from the predictions of standard gravity. For accelerations lower than about 0.1 nanometer per second squared, the observed acceleration was approximately 30 to 40% higher than what was predicted by Newton and Einstein. This deviation showed a high level of statistical significance, meeting the conventional criteria for a scientific discovery.

Interestingly, the observed breakdown of standard gravity at low accelerations aligns with a theoretical framework called modified Newtonian dynamics (MOND) or Milgromian dynamics proposed by theoretical physicist Mordehai Milgrom. The boost factor observed in the study corresponds with a MOND-type Lagrangian theory of gravity called AQUAL, which also accounts for the external field effect from the Milky Way galaxy.

The implications of these findings are significant for astrophysics, theoretical physics, and cosmology. The breakdown of standard gravity in wide binary stars challenges widely accepted concepts such as dark matter and dark energy. It suggests the need for a new theory that extends general relativity to the low acceleration limit, similar to how Einstein’s general relativity emerged from anomalies in Mercury’s orbits observed in the past.

Further research is expected to confirm and refine these results using better and larger data sets. By releasing all the codes used in the study, Chae aims to foster transparency and enable interested researchers to replicate his work. The study opens up new avenues for understanding the nature of gravity and the fundamental laws that govern the universe.