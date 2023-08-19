The Smith Engage: A Mountain Bike Helmet with Safety and Comfort

When it comes to mountain biking, protecting your brain is essential. With a growing range of helmet options available, it can be challenging to find a reasonably priced helmet that offers both safety and comfort. This is where the Smith Engage comes in.

The Smith Engage is a half-shell mountain bike helmet that provides excellent coverage and protection. It features a lightweight design, weighing just 12oz, making it comfortable to wear for long rides. The adjustable dial at the back of the helmet ensures a snug fit, and the minimal padding inside adds to the overall comfort.

One standout feature of the Engage is the two-position adjustable visor, which helps keep the sun out of your eyes. Additionally, it has an integrated spot for sunglasses or goggles when the visor is fully up. The 21 vents on the helmet allow for maximum airflow, keeping you cool on hot days. The Smith AirEvac ventilation system prevents fogging of glasses or goggles, enhancing visibility while riding.

In terms of safety, the Smith Engage incorporates the latest technologies. It features a layer of Koroyd, a honeycomb-like material that absorbs high levels of force upon impact. The helmet also utilizes MIPS (Multi-directional Impact Protection System), which reduces rotational forces to the brain. The combination of EPS foam, Koroyd, and MIPS ensures excellent protection for your head.

The Smith Engage is CPSC and CE EN 1078 certified, meeting safety standards. It is available in four sizes (S-XL) and six different color options, allowing you to choose the perfect style for your rides. With a price tag of $130, it offers good value for the level of protection and comfort it provides.

Overall, my experience with the Smith Engage has been positive. The helmet fits perfectly and is easily adjustable to achieve a comfortable and secure fit. The adjustable visor and integrated sunglasses holder are convenient features that I frequently use. The AirEvac ventilation system truly works, preventing fogging of my sunglasses during rides.

If you’re looking for a mountain bike helmet that combines safety, comfort, and style, the Smith Engage is worth considering. It offers the latest technologies in head protection and delivers an enjoyable riding experience.