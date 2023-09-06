Scientists Develop Sleep-aiding Inventions for Better Sleep in Space

Scientists have developed two sleep-aiding inventions to help astronauts get a better night’s rest in space. The International Space Station (ISS) presents unique challenges for sleep as it orbits the Earth once every 90 minutes, resulting in 16 sunrises and sunsets per day. Additionally, astronauts sleep floating and strapped to the wall due to constant weightlessness. To address these issues, scientists have created a lamp that can be synchronized to an individual’s circadian rhythm and an in-ear device to measure sleep quality.

Circadian rhythm refers to the natural physical, mental, and behavioral changes that occur over a 24-hour cycle. Light exposure, including sunlight, plays a significant role in calibrating our internal clocks. Therefore, astronauts on the ISS, who experience numerous sunrises and sunsets in a short period of time, may benefit from artificial light to help regulate their circadian rhythms.

The lamp, developed by SAGA Space Architects, aims to provide the necessary light cues to align astronauts’ internal clocks. It emits a red light in the evening to simulate a calming sunset before bedtime and a blue light in the morning to evoke the colors of a morning sky, despite the absence of a visible sky in space.

In addition to the lamp, researchers from Aarhus University in Denmark have developed an in-ear device that measures brain waves to assess sleep quality. Traditionally, measuring brain waves in space required a full-scale electroencephalogram helmet, but this new device offers a more practical and lightweight alternative.

These sleep-aiding inventions are currently being tested by European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen, who installed the lamp in his crew cabin on the ISS. The results of this study may not only improve sleep in space but also contribute to a better understanding of sleep patterns on Earth.

In conclusion, by incorporating artificial light synchronized to astronauts’ circadian rhythms and developing a lightweight in-ear device to measure sleep quality, scientists are working towards addressing the sleep challenges faced by astronauts in space.

Definitions:

– Circadian rhythm: Physical, mental, and behavioral changes that occur in a 24-hour cycle.

– Electroencephalogram (EEG): A test that records electrical activity in the brain through the use of electrodes placed on the scalp.

Source: ESA (European Space Agency), University of California, Los Angeles, SAGA Space Architects, Aarhus University.