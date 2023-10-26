Exploring the Surprising Phenomenon of Scattering Light by a Single Atom

Researchers at the Department of Physics, Humboldt University of Berlin, have made a groundbreaking discovery about the scattering of light by a single atom. Led by Jürgen Volz and Arno Rauschenbeutel, the team has published their findings in the prestigious journal Nature Photonics. This new insight not only sheds light on the behavior of light at the microscopic level but also holds potential for advancements in quantum communication.

According to Max Planck’s hypothesis from 1900, light exchanges energy with matter in discrete units called quanta. Albert Einstein later proposed that these quanta, or photons, were the fundamental particles of light. Today, photodiodes are capable of detecting a single photon, as they convert the detection into short current pulses.

When a single atom is excited to fluoresce by a laser beam, the resulting fluorescent light behaves differently than the laser light that excited it. While photons occur simultaneously in laser light, a single atom scatters only one photon at a time. However, the researchers found that when two laser photons hit a single atom simultaneously, the atom absorbs one photon but allows the second to pass. The absorbed photon is then emitted in a random direction before the atom can absorb another photon.

The surprising discovery came when the research team removed a specific color component from the fluorescent light using a filter. They observed that the stream of single photons transformed into pairs of photons that were detected at the same time. This unexpected effect challenges our everyday perception and defies previous beliefs about the scattering capabilities of a single atom.

In addition to its fascinating nature, this phenomenon has practical implications for quantum technologies. The pairs of photons generated through this process are quantum mechanically entangled, enabling phenomena such as teleportation of quantum states. The researchers believe that the use of single atoms as sources for entangled photon pairs surpasses existing sources in terms of brightness and compatibility with quantum repeaters and quantum gates used in long-distance quantum communication.

The ability to manipulate and understand the behavior of light at the atomic level opens up new possibilities in the field of quantum communication and information processing. This research serves as a reminder that our everyday intuitions may not always align with the intricate workings of the microscopic world.

