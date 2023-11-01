Exploring the Intricacies of Electron Transport in Biological Nanowires

Electrons are the driving force behind the flow of electricity in traditional wires. However, scientists have recently turned their attention to biological nanowires, minuscule wires composed of proteins, for their remarkable ability to transport electrons over long distances. A research study conducted by the Vermaas lab at the MSU-DOE Plant Research Laboratory sought to delve deeper into the intricacies of electron transport within these biological nanowires using computer simulations.

Lead author Martin Kulke and the Vermaas lab team utilized data from real-life experiments conducted at the PRL Kramer lab. By directing a light source at a nanocrystal consisting of proteins, they were able to calculate the speed at which excited electrons traveled through it. The primary question they sought to answer was why electron transfer slows down as temperature increases, contrary to the expected acceleration of nano-scale processes.

One possible explanation considered by the researchers was that the distances the electrons had to traverse within the nanocrystal increased with temperature. This, in turn, would slow down the movement of electrons through the protein structure. To test this idea, the team conducted simulations of protein nanocrystals at various temperatures.

Upon manipulating variables other than temperature, the researchers observed interesting behavior in terms of electron movement within the nanowires. Altering the length, thickness, and width of the nanowire protein network revealed bottlenecks that impeded the flow of electrons within the nanocrystal. Surprisingly, the study found that electron transport in biological nanowires depended on the motion of the proteins within the wire.

“The longer the nanowires, the less electron transport, and the thicker the nanowires, the more electron transport,” explained Kulke.

While the practical application of biological nanowires is still speculative, comprehending how to construct them to enhance electron flow is crucial for future endeavors involving the integration of biological processes with conventional electronics.

