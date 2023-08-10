World Asteroid Day: Asteroid 1988 EG to Make Close Approach to Earth

Every year on June 30, we celebrate World Asteroid Day to commemorate the anniversary of the Tunguska event, the largest recorded asteroid strike in history. On June 30, 1908, a carbonaceous asteroid crashed in Yeniseysk Governorate, Russia, decimating nearly 2150 square kilometers of forest area and leaving a significant impact on the ground. This explosion was recorded at approximately 12 megatons, making it the “largest cosmic event ever witnessed by humans,” according to David Morrison, a planetary science researcher at NASA Ames Research Center.

In a separate event, NASA has recently provided details about an upcoming colossal asteroid approach this month. The asteroid, designated as Asteroid 1988 EG by the Minor Planet Center (MPC), was discovered on March 12, 1988, by American astronomer Jeff T. Alu at the U.S. Palomar Observatory in California. It has been classified as a near-Earth Object and a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid by NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies due to its close proximity and enormous size.

Asteroid 1988 EG will make its closest approach to Earth on August 23, passing by at a distance of approximately 6 million kilometers. The asteroid is currently traveling towards Earth at a staggering speed of about 51309 kilometers per hour, faster than a hypersonic ballistic missile.

NASA identifies Asteroid 1988 EG as an S-type asteroid, a less common category composed mainly of silicate minerals. It takes approximately 523 days for this space rock to orbit the Sun, with a maximum distance of 285 million kilometers and a minimum distance of 95 million kilometers.

According to NASA, Asteroid 1988 EG is almost as big as a skyscraper, with a width ranging between 1410 and 3149 feet, surpassing even the Empire State Building in New York. It has been included in NASA’s Close Approaches list and classified as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid due to its size and close proximity.

Belonging to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, Asteroid 1988 EG is named after the colossal 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s. These Earth-crossing space rocks have semi-major axes larger than Earth’s.