The Space Age Leaves Its Mark on Earth’s Stratosphere

The stratosphere, one of the most remote parts of the planet, is being affected by human activities in space. Researchers have discovered significant amounts of metals in aerosols in the atmosphere, most likely resulting from the increasing number of spacecraft and satellites being launched and returning to Earth. These metals are changing atmospheric chemistry, which could have potential implications for climate, the ozone layer, and the habitability of the planet.

The team of scientists, including Dan Cziczo and Dan Murphy, conducted research using specialized tools attached to research planes. They found more than 20 elements, including lithium, aluminum, copper, and lead, in aerosol samples that matched the ratios used in spacecraft alloys. The mass of these metals from spacecraft reentry exceeded the amount found in natural cosmic dust. Additionally, nearly 10% of large sulfuric acid particles, which help protect the ozone layer, contained aluminum and other spacecraft metals.

It is estimated that up to 50,000 more satellites may reach orbit by 2030. This means that up to half of stratospheric sulfuric acid particles could contain metals from reentry in the next few decades. The potential effects on Earth’s atmosphere, the ozone layer, and life itself are still not fully understood.

Studying the stratosphere is challenging because it is a pristine and stable region of the atmosphere, rarely accessed by humans or even high-altitude flights. However, through NASA’s Airborne Science Program, researchers were able to collect air samples from an altitude of 11.8 miles (19 km) above the ground in Alaska. Instruments were used to ensure the collection of the freshest and undisturbed air samples.

The stratosphere plays a crucial role in protecting the planet and all life on it through the ozone layer. This layer acts as a global shield against harmful ultraviolet radiation. The last few decades have seen efforts to repair and replenish the ozone layer after it was threatened by chlorofluorocarbons. However, the increasing presence of metals from spacecraft launches and returns may pose new challenges.

The rockets used to send satellites and spacecraft into orbit leave behind a trail of metals, similar to the wake left by ships in the ocean. These metals contribute to the formation of aerosol particles in the stratosphere. While meteorites have been falling through the atmosphere for ages, the mass of metals from rockets rivals that of meteorites. The impact of human occupation and spaceflight on Earth’s atmosphere is a significant concern that requires further investigation.

Understanding the changes occurring in the stratosphere is crucial for protecting the planet and ensuring its continued habitability. The research conducted by Cziczo, Murphy, and their teams sheds light on the potential impact of human activities in space on the Earth’s atmosphere and the delicate balance of the ozone layer.

