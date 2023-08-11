Perseid Meteor Shower: A Spectacular Celestial Event

The Perseid meteor shower is set to grace the night sky this weekend, reaching its peak on August 12-13. This awe-inspiring display of shooting stars is known to produce an average of 100 meteors per hour, making it one of the most anticipated astronomical events of the year. The new moon will enhance visibility, adding to the celestial spectacle.

Photographer Miguel Claro, renowned for his captivating images of the night sky, has captured the Perseid meteor shower in a breathtaking 360-degree virtual reality video. The video showcases the meteors precisely aligned with the stars, creating a truly immersive experience. Claro filmed this mesmerizing footage during the 2021 Perseid show in Portugal, under the pristine dark skies that the country offers.

Meteor showers occur when the Earth’s atmosphere intersects with swarms of dust particles, usually originating from asteroids or comets. The Perseids, in particular, appear to emanate from the Perseus constellation in the night sky. However, their actual source in space is the Comet Swift-Tuttle.

To observe the Perseid meteor shower, it is advisable to look in a direction about 45 degrees away from the radiant, which is the point from which the meteors appear to originate. The meteors are most visible during the late hours of the night and can be spotted anywhere in the sky, including up to the zenith (directly overhead). Optimal viewing locations include dark spots like the Dark Sky Alqueva Reserve in Portugal.

