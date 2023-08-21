CityLife

A Captivating Image of Galaxy ESO 300-16

Robert Andrew

Aug 21, 2023
The Hubble Space Telescope has captured a breathtaking image of the galaxy ESO 300-16, which is located 28.7 million light-years away in the constellation Eridanus. This galaxy appears as a ghostly assemblage of stars, resembling a sparkling cloud. The image, taken by the Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS), also includes distant galaxies and foreground stars, creating a captivating astronomical portrait.

The observation of ESO 300-16 is part of Hubble’s ongoing mission to study our galactic neighbors. In fact, 75% of the known galaxies within 10 megaparsecs of Earth have already been observed in detail by Hubble. These observations have allowed astronomers to resolve the brightest stars in these galaxies and establish their distances.

To further explore the remaining quarter of nearby galaxies, a team of astronomers proposed using small gaps in Hubble’s observing schedule. This will enable them to gather more information about these galactic neighbors and expand our understanding of the universe.

A megaparsec is a unit of length commonly used by astronomers to measure the immense distances in astronomy. It is equivalent to one million parsecs, which is about 3.26 million light-years. The motion of Earth around the Sun causes stars to appear to shift against very distant stars over the course of a year. This shift, known as parallax, is measured in angular units. One parsec is equivalent to a parallax of one arcsecond, roughly equal to 3.26 light-years or 30.9 trillion kilometers.

For reference, the closest exoplanet to our Sun, Proxima Centauri b, is located 1.3 parsecs away. This highlights the vastness of the distances involved in our exploration of the universe.

