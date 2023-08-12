CityLife

Science

Shenandoah National Park Celebrates Night Sky Festival During Perseid Meteor Shower

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 12, 2023
The Night Sky Festival at Shenandoah National Park in Virginia kicked off with a star party at the Shenandoah Skyland Amphitheater. Ranger Dani Goodman captivated the audience with a talk on the history of stargazing, highlighting figures such as Galileo and ancient civilizations’ depictions of constellations. The event coincided with the peak of the Perseid meteor shower, an annual celestial event caused by the debris left by Comet Swift-Tuttle. Visitors were treated to an impressive display of shooting stars, with up to 100 per hour visible during the peak.

The Night Sky Festival, which started in 2015 and returned this year after a hiatus due to the pandemic, is expected to draw approximately 2,000 people. The festival features various activities, including talks by astronauts, NASA and national park experts, and amateur astronomers. Ranger-led star parties are held nightly, with the best viewing opportunities after 11 p.m. when the Perseids are most visible. Visitors have the chance to enjoy the night sky at its fullest at locations such as Sky Meadows.

The atmosphere at the star party was one of awe and excitement as families, couples, and friends gathered to stargaze. Some newcomers caused momentary distractions with their white flashlights, but overall, the crowd was immersed in the experience. Claire Chen from Potomac, MD, shared her excitement at witnessing about five or six shooting stars. Visitors continued to enjoy the spectacle until the early hours of Sunday morning, hoping to catch one more shooting star before the night ended.

Astrophotographer Marco Heydecker, originally from Germany but residing in Silver Spring, MD, praised Shenandoah National Park as one of the best dark sky locations near Washington, D.C. He captured stunning images of the night sky and was satisfied with the two shooting stars he managed to see.

The Night Sky Festival offers a unique opportunity to connect with the wonders of the cosmos and appreciate the natural beauty of Shenandoah National Park.

