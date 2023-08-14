Evaluating the Complexity of Scientific Theories Using Symmetry

Philosophers from UC Santa Barbara and UC Irvine have explored how to evaluate the complexity of scientific theories using the mathematical structures underlying them, focusing on the role of symmetry. While they doubt symmetry alone can offer a comprehensive comparison of complexity, they note its power in understanding the inherent structure of a theory and suggest future exploration into different kinds of symmetries.

In a new paper, the philosophers discuss how to weigh the complexity of scientific theories by comparing their underlying mathematics. They aim to characterize the amount of structure a theory has using symmetry. Symmetry refers to the aspects of an object that remain the same when other changes are made.

The authors doubt that symmetry alone will provide the framework they need, but they acknowledge that it is an excellent guide for understanding structure. Understanding the amount of structure in different theories can help us make sense of what they’re saying and even give us reasons to prefer one over another.

Structure can also help us recognize when two ideas are really the same theory, just in different forms. The paper gives an example from the early 20th century, where two separate theories of quantum mechanics were formulated by Heisenberg and Schrödinger. Despite their disagreements, it was later demonstrated that their formulations were mathematically equivalent.

One way to examine a mathematical object is to look at its symmetries. The more symmetric an object is, the simpler its structure. For example, a circle has infinitely many symmetries, while an arrow has only one symmetry. The circle is therefore simpler and requires less mathematics to describe.

The authors extend this idea to more abstract mathematics using automorphisms. Automorphisms compare various parts of an object that are “the same” as each other. The more complex a theory, the fewer automorphisms it has.

While previous attempts to compare the structural complexity of different theories based on their symmetries had limitations, the authors propose another approach. However, they find that comparing mathematical structures based solely on symmetries is ultimately not sufficient. An object’s structural complexity cannot be determined solely by its symmetries.

Despite this limitation, the authors note that symmetries can still be used to compare the structures of different theories and systems. Symmetries provide an intuitive explanation for the structure of an object and can guide our understanding.

In conclusion, while symmetry alone may not be the solution to evaluating the complexity of scientific theories, it offers valuable insights into the structure of theories. Further exploration is needed to develop a comprehensive framework for evaluating complexity.