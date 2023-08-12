The Surprising Discovery of Great White Shark Best Friends

Disaster films and human vs. animal stories have long been popular, but in 2013, these genres merged into a unique narrative. The iconic SYFY original film, “Sharknado,” depicted a megastorm pushing the Pacific into downtown L.A. Subsequently, a waterspout lifted a group of white sharks, transforming them into a swirling mass of fins and teeth.

In reality, white sharks are typically considered solitary creatures. However, recent research suggests that they may actually travel in groups. Over the past decade, researchers from Ocearch have tagged 92 white sharks with location trackers to study their migration patterns and behavior.

In December 2022, Ocearch scientists tagged two juvenile white sharks, named Simon and Jekyll, who were captured a few days apart in the same location. Surprisingly, instead of going their separate ways like previous sharks, these two have been traveling together ever since.

Simon and Jekyll have covered over 4,000 miles together, moving up the Atlantic coast to a point near Quebec by July. Researchers are currently analyzing the blood samples taken from the sharks to determine if they are biologically related. Regardless of the result, this pairing sheds light on the social structures of sharks.

The reason behind these sharks swimming together remains unclear. It is possible that having a companion benefits them in fending off competitors, evading predators, capturing prey, or mating. There might also be other untagged sharks in their watery convoy.

Among the 92 sharks tagged by Ocearch, Simon and Jekyll are the only ones that have been observed swimming together. It is still unknown if this is an anomaly or indicative of a broader phenomenon of white shark friendships. Nevertheless, their existence and companionship suggest that sharks have complex inner lives that extend beyond mere survival.

Friendship is beneficial not only to humans but also to sharks. With this newfound knowledge, the concept of a “sharknado” may not be as far-fetched as it seems. If Simon and Jekyll encounter a fortuitously positioned waterspout, they may embark on an unexpected adventure.

