New Strategy to Help Coral Reefs Recover: Shading

The decline of coral reefs over the past two decades has become a significant concern, as these ecosystems support a quarter of marine life. Coral bleaching, primarily caused by extreme weather events, has played a significant role in this decline. The Great Barrier Reef, the largest coral reef system in the world, has experienced bleaching in 91% of its reefs between 2016 and 2017. To combat this threat, scientists have been searching for countermeasures, and a recent study suggests a potential solution: shading.

The Reef Restoration and Adaptation Program (RRAP) is dedicated to finding strategies that help coral reefs withstand and recover from rising ocean temperatures. A study led by Dr. Peter Butcherine from Southern Cross University focused on examining the effectiveness of shading in aiding the recovery of two coral species: the yellow scroll coral (Turbinaria reniformis) and the whisker coral (Duncanopsammia axifuga).

The study found that by reducing sunlight by 30% for four hours around solar noon, the onset of coral bleaching in shallow corals could be slowed down. Shaded corals bleached significantly less than unshaded ones, and those shaded for 24 hours bleached less than those shaded for only four hours. The study also introduced the concept of degree heating weeks (DHW), which measures the accumulation of heat in corals. Shading was found to delay the bleaching response by up to three DHW.

It’s important to note that different coral species react differently to shading. For example, the yellow scroll coral benefited from just four hours of daily shading, while the whisker coral required a 24-hour shading period to show a positive response. However, shading may not be sufficient during intense and prolonged marine heatwaves.

The researchers involved in the study are actively exploring various shading techniques to protect coral reefs. These include artificial coverings and seawater fogging systems. Their efforts are currently focused on localized cooling and shading of small high-value reef environments. Although promising results have been obtained, further research and development are necessary before these shading technologies can be implemented on a larger scale.

The findings of this study contribute valuable insights to the development of strategies that can help protect coral reefs during future bleaching events. Coral reefs are critical ecosystems, and it is essential to explore all possible measures to ensure their survival amidst climate change.

Source: Frontiers in Marine Science