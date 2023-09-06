A Unique Human Ability: Recognizing and Remembering Sequential Information

New research suggests that humans possess a unique ability to recognize and remember sequential information, a skill that our closest relatives, bonobos, struggle with. This discovery sheds light on the cognitive distinctions between humans and animals, explaining why only humans possess certain cultural abilities like language and advanced planning.

Previous research conducted at Stockholm University has hinted at the human-specific nature of the ability to recognize and recall sequential data, which is considered critical for language and advanced planning. The recent study contributes to the sequence memory-hypothesis, suggesting that this ability evolved during human prehistory.

In a series of experiments, bonobos and humans were tested on their memory abilities by using a computer screen to learn to distinguish between short sequences. The results showed that bonobos have difficulty learning the order of stimuli and quickly forget information, whereas humans learned the sequences almost immediately.

The study supports the theory proposed in the book “The Human Evolutionary Transition: From Animal Intelligence to Culture” by researchers at Stockholm University and Brooklyn College. The book suggests that the difference in how humans and animals recognize and remember sequential information may be the key factor in how humans became cultural beings.

While the results demonstrate that bonobos do not possess the same sequential mental abilities as humans, further research is needed to understand how our closest relatives remember and use sequential information. Nevertheless, this study provides further evidence for the sequence memory-hypothesis, which proposes that the ability to remember and process sequences is the foundation for many uniquely human behaviors and capabilities, such as language and advanced planning.

Source: Stockholm University

1

2

Definitions:

Sequential information: Information that is presented in a specific order or sequence.

Sequence memory-hypothesis: The theory that humans possess a unique ability to recognize and remember sequential information, which evolved during human prehistory.

Sources:

1. Stockholm University – www.su.se/en

2. “A test of memory for stimulus sequences in great apes” by Johan Lind et al. – PLOS ONE