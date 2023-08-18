CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Sequencing Genes of Iron and Bronze Age Peoples to Understand Mediterranean Migration Patterns

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 18, 2023
An international team of anthropologists, archaeologists, and geneticists conducted a study to learn more about the migration patterns of people living around the Mediterranean Sea during the Iron and Bronze Ages. The team performed genetic sequencing on the remains of 30 individuals who lived in Italy, Tunisia, and Sardinia during these time periods. By studying the genetic evidence, the researchers aimed to gain insights into the backgrounds and ancestral origins of these ancient people.

Traditionally, knowledge about ancient Mediterranean civilizations has been based on the artifacts they left behind. However, artifacts alone do not provide much information about the genetic origins and migration patterns of ancient populations. The researchers utilized shotgun sequencing on ancient bone samples from Italy, Tunisia, and Sardinia to analyze migration patterns in different parts of the Eastern Mediterranean.

They discovered evidence of widespread migration in the region during the Iron and Bronze Ages, indicating strong connections between geographically distant populations. The research also revealed heterogeneity in Iron Age populations and shifts in ancestry in North Africa and Sardinia during the Bronze Age, suggesting increased migration. Specifically, the study found that neolithic farmers from Morocco and Iran migrated to both Sardinia and Tunisia, with lesser migration to Italy.

These findings highlight the significant impact of migration on the genetic ancestry of ancient Mediterranean populations. The researchers suggest that advancements in boat and shipbuilding allowed people to travel longer distances during this period, shaping the genetic makeup of individuals living in the region.

By sequencing the genomes of Iron and Bronze Age peoples, this study provides valuable insights into the migration patterns and ancestral origins of ancient Mediterranean civilizations. Further research in this field will contribute to our understanding of the interconnectedness and cultural exchanges that shaped the Mediterranean region in antiquity.

