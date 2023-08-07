Single-Molecule Quantification of Protein-DNA Interactions using DNA Nanotechnology and Nanopore Sensing

The recognition of nucleic acid sequences by proteins is crucial in biology. Protein-DNA binding forms the basis of many biosensing tools, biomolecular engineering techniques, and therapies. To understand and analyze these interactions, it is important to develop simple and sensitive assays that can capture their native behavior while being sensitive to single-nucleotide differences in sequence.

Resistive pulse sensing with solid-state nanopores offers a promising method for assessing binding events. This technique measures changes in ionic current as molecules pass through a nanopore, allowing for the detection of DNA, RNA, and proteins. Solid-state nanopores, in particular, offer control over pore size, enabling the detection of a wide range of analytes.

To address the lack of specificity in nanopore sensing, DNA nanotechnology can be employed. Custom nanostructures with specific binding sites for proteins of interest can be designed and assembled. These nanostructures generate identifiable patterns in the ionic current when binding events occur, allowing for easy differentiation of targets.

In this study, solid-state nanopores were fabricated using quartz capillaries, or nanopipettes, as a general detection tool. By designing specific binding sites or sequences along a DNA strand, a unique pattern of spikes in the ionic current could be observed as a fingerprint. This approach expands the application space of nanopore sensing, DNA nanotechnology, and the screening of protein-DNA interactions.

The catalytically inactive form of the CRISPR-associated protein, Cas9, known as dCas9, was used in this study. dCas9 can bind to a 20-base-pair target dsDNA sequence but does not cut it. The dCas9 ribonucleoprotein (RNP) complex, assembled with a dCas9 protein and guide RNA (gRNA), binds to the target dsDNA sequence based on the sequence of the gRNA. Unique and sequence-specific patterns or “barcodes” of bound dCas9 can be created by targeting it to different dsDNA sequences. These barcodes can be used for multiplexed identification of DNA using nanopore sensing.

To fully utilize dCas9-based systems, they need to be quantitative, scalable, and specific. High binding efficiency and specificity are essential, and screening of dCas9 is required to achieve this. Current methods for assessing the binding of dCas9 to DNA primarily rely on sequencing and computational modeling. However, computational methods have limitations, and it is challenging to create a single set of general rules due to the impact of mismatches on binding events.

The use of DNA nanotechnology and nanopore sensing provides a novel approach to quantify protein-DNA interactions at the single-molecule level. It has the potential to improve the design of efficient and specific protein-DNA complexes for biomedical applications and can be developed into sensitive protein-sensing assays.