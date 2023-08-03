Genetic Elements Facilitate Horizontal Gene Transfer in Roundworms

Biologists have long known about the inheritance of genes within species, but recent research has revealed the existence of genes that can transfer horizontally between different species. New research published in Science has identified a unique class of genetic elements called Mavericks that facilitate the transfer of certain genes between multiple species of roundworms.

Mavericks have been found in a wide range of animals, both invertebrates and vertebrates, and share many features with viral genomes. These elements may have played a role in horizontal gene transfers throughout the history of life. While bacteria, viruses, and many protists frequently exchange DNA, multicellular animals have protective barriers that generally prevent the uptake of foreign DNA. The discovery of Mavericks reveals that these barriers can occasionally be broken, allowing genes to transfer between species.

Previous studies on horizontal gene transfer have focused on mobile genetic elements called transposons. Roundworms, with their rapid life cycle and simple body plan, have been used as model organisms to study this type of genetic parasitism. Some roundworms carry a genetic element known as a toxin-antidote element, which is selfish in nature and ensures the survival of offspring by encoding a toxin and antidote. Offspring that do not express the antidote gene do not survive, highlighting how the element takes control of the worm’s genome for its own propagation.

In the study, researchers discovered that Mavericks contain repeated sequences and remnants of viral genes, indicating their ability to jump within a genome and integrate viral DNA. This confirms the role of Mavericks in facilitating genetic transfers between species.

The research team also found that Mavericks in roundworms possess an additional gene encoding a fusogen protein, which enables a virus to fuse with a cell and transfer its genome. This suggests that Mavericks have the ability to form virus-like particles and invade different cell types.

Further analysis of roundworm genomes revealed that the transfer of genes through Mavericks is not an isolated event. Multiple families of genes have been transferred extensively between species, highlighting the widespread occurrence of horizontal gene transfers in roundworm populations worldwide.

The discovery of Mavericks and their role in facilitating horizontal gene transfer in roundworms is a significant finding in the field of genetics. It provides insights into the mechanisms of gene transfer between species and expands our understanding of the complexity of inheritance and evolution.