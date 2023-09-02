CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

New Deep Learning Model Shows Promise in Earthquake Aftershock Forecasting

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 2, 2023
New Deep Learning Model Shows Promise in Earthquake Aftershock Forecasting

Researchers from the University of California, Santa Cruz and the Technical University of Munich have developed a new deep learning model called the Recurrent Earthquake foreCAST (RECAST) that shows promise in forecasting earthquake aftershocks. The current model used for forecasting, known as the Epidemic Type Aftershock Sequence (ETAS) model, was designed for limited data in the 1980s and 1990s and struggles with the vast amount of seismology data available today.

The new RECAST model outperformed the ETAS model for earthquake catalogs of about 10,000 events and greater. The researchers found that the RECAST model, which can learn how to learn, performed slightly better than the ETAS model as the amount of data increased. The computational effort and time were also significantly better for larger catalogs.

One of the challenges of the study was getting the ETAS model to work on huge datasets in order to compare it to the RECAST model. The ETAS model is “brittle” and has many ways in which it can fail, requiring careful benchmarking to ensure accurate comparisons.

The flexibility of the RECAST model opens up new possibilities for earthquake forecasting. It can adapt to large amounts of new data and potentially incorporate information from multiple regions to make better forecasts about poorly studied areas. This advancement in machine learning technology could lead to improved earthquake forecasts and help in areas with limited data availability.

Sources: Geophysical Research Letters (2023). DOI: 10.1029/2023GL103909

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Science

India Tests Parachute System for Gaganyaan Astronaut Mission

Sep 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Australian Company Reveals Images of China’s Tiangong Space Station Construction

Sep 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

A Possible Explanation for the Unusual Movement of Trans-Neptunian Objects

Sep 2, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

Technology

What to Expect from the Beats Solo 4: Release Date, Features, and Pricing

Sep 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

India Tests Parachute System for Gaganyaan Astronaut Mission

Sep 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Block Spam Calls and Texts with RoboKiller: A Comprehensive Solution

Sep 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Australian Company Reveals Images of China’s Tiangong Space Station Construction

Sep 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments