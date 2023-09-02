New Deep Learning Model Shows Promise in Earthquake Aftershock Forecasting

Researchers from the University of California, Santa Cruz and the Technical University of Munich have developed a new deep learning model called the Recurrent Earthquake foreCAST (RECAST) that shows promise in forecasting earthquake aftershocks. The current model used for forecasting, known as the Epidemic Type Aftershock Sequence (ETAS) model, was designed for limited data in the 1980s and 1990s and struggles with the vast amount of seismology data available today.

The new RECAST model outperformed the ETAS model for earthquake catalogs of about 10,000 events and greater. The researchers found that the RECAST model, which can learn how to learn, performed slightly better than the ETAS model as the amount of data increased. The computational effort and time were also significantly better for larger catalogs.

One of the challenges of the study was getting the ETAS model to work on huge datasets in order to compare it to the RECAST model. The ETAS model is “brittle” and has many ways in which it can fail, requiring careful benchmarking to ensure accurate comparisons.

The flexibility of the RECAST model opens up new possibilities for earthquake forecasting. It can adapt to large amounts of new data and potentially incorporate information from multiple regions to make better forecasts about poorly studied areas. This advancement in machine learning technology could lead to improved earthquake forecasts and help in areas with limited data availability.

Sources: Geophysical Research Letters (2023). DOI: 10.1029/2023GL103909