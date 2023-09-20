CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Facial Approximation Reveals Appearance of Medieval Man with Rare Forms of Dwarfism

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 20, 2023
Facial Approximation Reveals Appearance of Medieval Man with Rare Forms of Dwarfism

A team of researchers has successfully created a facial approximation of a medieval man who lived in Poland between the ninth and 11th centuries. This individual, known as Ł3/66/90, suffered from two forms of dwarfism, a condition so rare that there had never been a recorded instance in a centuries-old skeleton. The researchers used 3D scans of the man’s skull to reconstruct his facial features.

The analysis of the skeletal remains had previously revealed that the man had physical characteristics consistent with achondroplasia and Léri-Weill dyschondrosteosis, which are both forms of dwarfism. The 3D scans showed that he had short ribs, “flaring hip bones,” and “turned-out elbows,” as well as a high-arched dental palate. However, his facial appearance remained unknown until now.

To create the facial approximation, the researchers imported the skull scans into a 3D editing program and used soft tissue thickness markers from living donors to distribute data points onto the digitized skull. They also made projections based on CT scans of living individuals to determine the size of facial features.

The facial reconstruction revealed a man with a round face, a prominent forehead, and a neutral expression. The researchers also created a speculative reconstruction that depicted the man with a full head of dark hair and a beard. Notably, the size of the man’s head was larger than average, which is a common characteristic of skeletal dysplasia.

According to bioarchaeologist Magdalena Matczak, who was part of the initial discovery of the man’s skeleton, the facial approximation highlighted features associated with achondroplasia, such as a depression of the nasal area and midface hypoplasia. She emphasized the significance of recreating the facial appearance, as it allows us to come face-to-face with a person from the past.

This research provides valuable insights into the physical appearance of individuals with rare forms of dwarfism in medieval Europe. The use of 3D scanning and facial reconstruction techniques continues to enhance our understanding of human history and diversity.

Sources:
– 35 amazing facial approximations, from Stone Age shamans to King Tut (source not specified)
– Study published in the preprint database bioRxiv (source not specified)

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Science

ISRO Prepares to Revive Communication with Chandrayaan-3 Lander

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Isro Awaits Signal Confirmation from Vikram Lander as Sunlight Returns to Lunar South Pole

Sep 22, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Astronomers Detect Carbon Dioxide on Jupiter’s Moon Europa, Suggesting Potential Habitability

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Science

ISRO Prepares to Revive Communication with Chandrayaan-3 Lander

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Isro Awaits Signal Confirmation from Vikram Lander as Sunlight Returns to Lunar South Pole

Sep 22, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Astronomers Detect Carbon Dioxide on Jupiter’s Moon Europa, Suggesting Potential Habitability

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

The European Space Agency to Build and Launch IRIS2 Satellite Constellation

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments