The Moon and Jupiter to Meet in the Night Sky

The moon and Jupiter will have a close encounter in tonight’s night sky, providing a stunning astronomical sight. The 19-day-old moon and Jupiter will be visible from shortly after they rise above the eastern horizon at around 10 p.m. EDT (0200 GMT) until just before they dip below the horizon at around 11:52 a.m. EDT (1552 GMT) on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Jupiter will be positioned just above and to the right of the moon.

During this close approach and conjunction, both the moon and Jupiter will be in the Aires constellation. The moon will be in its waning gibbous phase with around 64% of its surface illuminated by the sun. Jupiter will appear within 3 degrees of the moon, which is about the width of two fingers at arm’s length.

The moon’s magnitude will be -12.3, while Jupiter’s magnitude will be -2.7. The moon will outshine Jupiter in the night sky due to its closer proximity to Earth. In terms of actual size, the moon is much smaller than Jupiter. Jupiter has a width of around 89,000 miles, making it 11 times the size of Earth. The moon’s diameter is approximately 2,200 miles.

Jupiter is known for its vast size, with moons larger than both the moon and even some planets in the solar system. The largest Jovian moon, Ganymede, has a diameter of 3,270 miles, making it wider than the planet Mercury. Jupiter’s moon Titan is also larger than Mercury due to its puffed-out atmosphere.

Although the moon and Jupiter will be in close proximity, they will still be too far apart to be seen together in the narrow field of view of a telescope. However, they should be visible together with binoculars, which have a wider field of view.

If you are interested in observing the moon and Jupiter, binoculars are a great tool to start with. Additionally, there are guides available on how to photograph the moon, planets, and the night sky for astrophotography enthusiasts.

Sources:

– In the Sky: [URL] (no URL)

– Space.com: [URL] (no URL)