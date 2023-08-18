The Moon and Mars to Have a Close Approach on August 18

On Friday, August 18, the moon and Mars will have a close approach, remaining together throughout the day and after sunset. The two celestial bodies will be visible from New York City shortly after they rise over the horizon at around 8:35 a.m. EDT. The close approach will be visible until shortly before the pair sinks below the horizon around 9:01 p.m. EDT.

To catch a glimpse of the arrangement, look to the west as the sun sets and find the moon. Mars will be just below and to the left of the moon. If you can spot it, distant Mercury will be much fainter and smaller than Mars, roughly 6 degrees below the moon.

During the close approach and conjunction, both the moon and Mars will be in the constellation of Pisces. The moon will have a magnitude of -9.5, indicating that it will be a bright object over Earth. In comparison, Mars will be much fainter with a magnitude of 1.8, and Mercury, if visible, will be slightly brighter than Mars at a magnitude of 0.6.

Despite the close approach, the moon and Mars will still be too widely separated in the sky to be spotted together in the field of view of a telescope. However, they should be visible together in the wider field of view of binoculars.

The closeness of Mars and the moon on Friday is a result of our view of the solar system from Earth. The average distance between our planet and the moon is around 238,855 miles, while the distance between the Earth-moon system and Mars is around 140 million miles on average. Currently, Mars is around 226 million miles away.

Mars will reach its most distant point from Earth in mid-October 2023, when it will be around 240 million miles away. In mid-January 2025, the Red Planet will make a close approach to Earth and the moon, when they will be separated by about 60 million miles.