Euclid Space Telescope Shares First Images of Dark Matter Investigation Tool

The recently-launched Euclid space telescope has released its preliminary test images, providing a glimpse of what it will be capable of once it begins its science operations in the coming months. The main objective of the mission is to study dark matter and dark energy by creating a 3D map of dark matter in the universe.

Euclid’s Near-Infrared Spectrometer and Photometer (NISP) is responsible for measuring the amount of light emitted by galaxies at different wavelengths. It uses infrared light (900-2000 nm) to determine the brightness and intensity of the light. The shared image was taken during the commissioning phase to ensure that the instrument was functioning properly. Some unwanted artifacts, such as cosmic rays, are visible in the image. However, the Euclid Consortium will process and enhance the survey observations, producing artifact-free, detailed, and sharp images.

The first image captured by NISP during the commissioning process revealed areas that still needed adjustments, including the removal of artifacts caused by cosmic rays. Although the exposure time was only 100 seconds, compared to the 500+ seconds used for science images, the image already displayed features like spiral galaxies, nearby stars, and star clusters.

The image on the left displays the full field of view of NISP, while the zoomed-in image on the right represents only 4% of the total field of view. This demonstrates the impressive level of detail achieved by NISP.

Euclid also includes the VISible instrument (VIS), which observes visible light unlike NISP, which uses infrared. Both instruments capture highly detailed images, with the VIS image covering an area roughly a quarter of the full Moon.

Euclid project manager Giuseppe Racca expressed excitement and emotion over the first images from the long-developed mission. He emphasized that these preliminary images, with minimal system tuning, only depict a fraction of the total galaxies that Euclid will ultimately observe to create the largest 3D map of the sky ever produced.

Mark Cropper, leader of the VIS development team, commended the beauty and wealth of information within the images. He stated that the VIS images will be accessible to all for scientific or other purposes, emphasizing that they belong to everyone.