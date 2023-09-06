The Last Quarter Moon in Taurus: A Skywatcher’s Delight

The moon will be in its last quarter phase tonight, presenting a mesmerizing sight for skywatchers. During this lunar phase, the moon will appear in the Taurus constellation, providing an opportunity for stargazers to observe some of the Bull’s prominent celestial objects.

From New York City, the last quarter moon will be visible shortly after it rises around 11 p.m. EDT. The half-illuminated moon will remain visible throughout the night, disappearing below the horizon at around 2:26 p.m. EDT the following day.

The last quarter phase occurs when the moon is exactly halfway between its fully illuminated full moon and completely dark new moon. As the days progress, the illuminated portion of the lunar face diminishes, a phenomenon known as “waning.” On September 14, the new moon will rise, initiating a new lunar cycle.

During the period between the full moon and the new moon, the moon will rise and set approximately an hour later each day. As a result, the new moon is absent for most of the night, rising and setting with the sun. However, the illuminated side of the lunar face will gradually grow, leading to the next full moon, the Harvest Moon, on September 29.

In the Taurus constellation, the last quarter moon will be in close proximity to notable celestial objects such as the star Aldebaran, also known as Alpha Tauri. Aldebaran, a red giant star located approximately 65 light-years from Earth, follows the well-known star cluster, the Pleiades, over the horizon.

For those interested in observing the moon alongside the stars of Taurus, consider using binoculars for a wide-angle view. If you wish to view the moon or stars up close, explore the world of telescopes, either high-end or budget-friendly options.

Capture the beauty of the moon and the night sky through photography using our guide on photographing the moon and our recommendations for the best camera and lenses for astrophotography.

This last quarter moon presents a fantastic opportunity to witness the captivating celestial wonders of the Taurus constellation. Don’t forget to share your remarkable images of the moon with Space.com’s readers by sending them to [email protected].

Definitions:

– Last quarter phase: The moon phase occurring halfway between the full moon and the new moon, where the illuminated portion of the lunar face recedes.

– Waning: The gradual decrease of the moon’s illuminated face leading up to the new moon.

– Taurus constellation: A constellation located in the northern celestial hemisphere, representing a bull.

Sources:

– In-the-Sky.org (https://in-the-sky.org/)

– Space.com (https://www.space.com/)