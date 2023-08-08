India’s Chandrayaan-3 Lunar Lander Returns First Images from Moon

India’s Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander has sent back its first images from the moon after successfully entering orbit around our nearest neighbor. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) released the images, showing that the spacecraft had reached its destination ahead of a lunar landing attempt expected on August 23.

Chandrayaan-3 was launched on July 14 and entered an initial highly elliptical Earth orbit. It gradually raised its orbit and on July 31, it made a burn that set it on course for the moon. On August 5, the spacecraft successfully entered orbit around the moon, according to ISRO.

The spacecraft is planned to conduct further engine burns in order to bring it into a circular track about 60 miles (100 kilometers) above the moon’s surface a week before the expected landing attempt.

The newly released images, compiled into a 45-second video by ISRO, show the solar arrays of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft in the foreground, with the moon in the background. The moon’s features, including large impact craters and lunar mare, or seas, can be seen in the images.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission, with a budget of approximately $73 million, aims to make a precise landing in the vicinity of the moon’s south pole. If successful, India will join the United States, the former Soviet Union, and China as the only nations to achieve a soft lunar landing.

The mission’s lander, named Vikram, carries a small rover called Pragyan. Together, they will conduct surface operations and experiments for approximately 14 Earth days before the lunar nighttime brings extreme cold.

