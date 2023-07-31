Facial Reconstruction of Ancient Woman Offers Glimpse into the Past

In 1950, archaeologists discovered a severed skull in a Czech cave system. Initially believed to be the remains of two individuals, it was later determined through genome sequencing that the skull belonged to a single woman who lived 45,000 years ago. Named the Zlatý kůň woman, her DNA analysis revealed that she had around 3% Neanderthal ancestry, making her part of a population of early modern humans who likely interbred with Neanderthals. Additionally, her genome is the oldest modern human genome ever to be sequenced.

While much is known about her genetics, her physical appearance remained a mystery. However, a recent online paper published on July 18 presented a facial approximation of the Zlatý kůň woman. Researchers used data from computed tomography scans of her skull, but discovered that significant portions of the left side of her face were missing. Experts suspect that animal gnawing could have caused the damage, possibly by a wolf or a hyena that lived during that time.

To reconstruct the missing portions, the researchers utilized statistical data from a previous skull reconstruction study and examined CT scans of a modern-day woman and man. Notably, they found that the structure of her face, particularly the robustness of her lower jaw or mandible, resembled that of Neanderthals. They also found that her endocranial volume, which is the space where the brain sits, was larger than that of modern individuals.

The result of the facial approximation is a lifelike image of a woman with dark, curly hair and brown eyes. The researchers aimed to provide a more understandable face for the general population by creating a speculative version with pigmented skin, open eyes, fur, and hair.

However, it is important to note that this reconstruction is based on morphological data and cannot provide an accurate representation of her soft tissues. While much remains unknown about the Zlatý kůň woman, her genetic data has provided valuable insights into our understanding of early human history and interbreeding with Neanderthals.