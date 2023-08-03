Side-by-side Facial Approximations of a Woman

In 1950, a severed skull was found in a cave system in Czechia. At first, researchers believed that the skull belonged to two separate individuals because it was split in half. However, through genome sequencing, it was later determined that the skull actually belonged to a single woman who lived 45,000 years ago. She was named the Zlatý kůň woman because of the hill above the cave system.

Further analysis of her DNA revealed that she had roughly 3% Neanderthal ancestry, making her part of a population of early modern humans who likely interbred with Neanderthals. Her genome is the oldest modern human genome ever to be sequenced.

While much is known about her genetics, very little is known about her physical appearance. A new online paper published on July 18 offers a facial approximation of what she may have looked like. To create her likeness, researchers used data from computed tomography scans of her skull. However, parts of the skull were missing, including a large portion of the left side of her face. It is believed that an animal, possibly a wolf or hyena, gnawed on the skull after her death.

To replace the missing portions, researchers utilized statistical data from a previous skull reconstruction and consulted CT scans of a modern-day woman and man. They found that the structure of her face, particularly the mandible, was robust and similar to Neanderthals.

In addition, the woman’s endocranial volume, where the brain sits, was larger than that of modern individuals. This was attributed to a structural affinity between her and Neanderthals rather than modern humans.

The result is a lifelike image of a woman with dark, curly hair and brown eyes. The researchers created both grayscale and speculative versions of her appearance, with the speculative version including pigmented skin, open eyes, fur, and hair.

While much about the Zlatý kůň woman remains a mystery, the facial approximation provides a visual representation of what she may have looked like, allowing for a better understanding of our human ancestors.