Saturn and Super Blue Moon to Meet in Celestial Alignment Tonight

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 31, 2023
Saturn and the Super Blue Moon will come together tonight, providing stargazers with a spectacular sight. The Super Blue Moon, the second full moon of the month, will pass within a close distance to Saturn, making it an ideal guide for spotting the gas giant planet. This celestial event will be visible just after sunset tonight as the moon rises from the eastern horizon.

During the close approach, the moon and Saturn will have the same right ascension, or longitude, in the sky, resulting in what astronomers call a conjunction. Both the moon and Saturn will be located in the constellation of Aquarius during this alignment. The two celestial bodies will be too widely separated to be viewed together with a telescope, but binoculars will be sufficient to observe both of them together.

The Super Blue Moon will appear significantly brighter in the sky, with a magnitude of -12.8, compared to Saturn’s magnitude of 0.4. However, this apparent brightness is due to the moon’s proximity to Earth. In reality, Saturn is much larger than the moon. If the two bodies were at the same distance from Earth, Saturn would dominate the night sky due to its massive size. Saturn has a diameter of around 72,300 miles, which is approximately 9.5 times wider than Earth. In terms of volume, it would take around 760 Earths to fill the space of Saturn.

If you wish to observe this celestial alignment, using binoculars or a telescope is recommended. For those interested in astrophotography, there are various guides available on how to photograph the moon and planets. If you manage to capture an image of the moon with Saturn, you can even share it with Space.com’s readers.

Source: *The Source Article*

