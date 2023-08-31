SpaceX Provides Updates on Starship Engine Test

SpaceX has released new details and images of the recent Starship engine test conducted at their Starbase facility in Texas. The test involved Booster 9, the latest prototype of the Starship first stage known as Super Heavy. During the static fire test, all 33 of Booster 9’s Raptor engines successfully engaged for a duration of approximately six seconds. This marks an improvement from a previous test in which only 29 Raptors lit up. SpaceX livestreamed the trial and has shared two photos of the event on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The purpose of these tests is to prepare Booster 9 and an upper-stage prototype known as Ship 25 for the second-ever test flight of a fully stacked Starship vehicle. The first test flight, which took place on April 20, encountered multiple issues and ended with SpaceX intentionally destroying the vehicle. The goals of the upcoming flight will be similar to those of the first, as stated by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. However, no specific target date for the flight has been announced yet.

Before the launch can take place, SpaceX may need to overcome regulatory hurdles. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, responsible for issuing launch licenses, is currently reviewing the mishap report filed by SpaceX regarding the April 20 flight. Once regulatory clearance is obtained, SpaceX will proceed with the test flight of Booster 9 and Ship 25.

