Jupiter Shines Bright in the Night Sky

Recently, the Hayden Planetarium in New York has been receiving numerous inquiries about a bright silvery star observed in the east-northeast during the late evening. This brilliant object is none other than Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system. Currently, Jupiter rises above the horizon by 11:45 p.m. local daylight time. Over the next few nights, it will be accompanied by the last quarter moon, which will be situated about 2 degrees above and to the left of the planet.

Jupiter, currently positioned among the stars of Aries, has become the brightest celestial object in the night sky since Venus is hidden behind the sun. Its brightness, measured at -2.4 magnitude, surpasses even the brightest star, Sirius. Observing Jupiter is easy because of its remarkable luminosity, and its brightness will only increase in the coming weeks.

As Earth orbits the sun, Jupiter will continue to rise earlier each night. By early November, Earth will be situated between Jupiter and the sun, resulting in opposition with the giant planet. Until then, as the distance between Earth and Jupiter decreases, the planet will appear to grow even brighter. Currently, Jupiter is 40.2 light-minutes away from Earth, but this will decrease to 33.1 light minutes by mid-autumn.

While viewing the moon beside Jupiter, it’s important to note that our natural satellite is only about 1.26 light seconds away from us, making it more than 1,900 times closer than Jupiter. In telescopes, Jupiter is not only brighter but also looks magnificent. To see it at its highest and steadiest this week, the best time to observe is during morning twilight, around 60 to 90 minutes before sunrise.

If you have a small telescope or binoculars, you can also spot Jupiter’s four largest moons: Io, Ganymede, Europa, and Callisto. These moons were first discovered by Galileo in 1610. On one side of Jupiter, you’ll see Io and Ganymede, while on the other side, Europa and Callisto will be visible.

So, the next time you spot a bright "UFO" below the moon, you can be assured that it is Jupiter. Enjoy observing the night sky