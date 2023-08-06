New Images from James Webb Space Telescope Reveal Dusty Galaxy NGC 6822

The James Webb Space Telescope has captured a series of new images showcasing the irregular galaxy NGC 6822 from different perspectives using various Webb instruments. Situated just 1.5 million light-years away from Earth, this galaxy is known for its low metallicity. Metallicity refers to the abundance of heavy elements in a galaxy, excluding hydrogen and helium. The earliest galaxies in the universe had low metallicity and gradually accumulated heavier elements through stellar evolution and supernova explosions.

The images reveal NGC 6822 as observed by the Near-InfraRed Camera (NIRCam) and Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI), both mounted on the James Webb Space Telescope. NIRCam and MIRI operate in different parts of the electromagnetic spectrum, allowing them to capture different components of the galaxy. MIRI is particularly sensitive to the gas-rich regions, depicted as yellow swirls in the images, while NIRCam is ideal for observing densely packed star fields.

To demonstrate the process of building composite images, Webb researchers released individual views taken by NIRCam and MIRI. By combining these views, more intricate details of the galaxy become visible than what can be achieved with a single view.

The MIRI image highlights regions of dust that are more prominent in the mid-infrared spectrum. Cooler dust areas are depicted in blue, while warmer dust clouds appear in orange. The different colors also aid in identifying neighboring versus more distant galaxies, with nearby galaxies appearing green and distant ones in orange. Additionally, a bright orange ring shape near the bottom center of the galaxy represents the remnants of a supernova.

The NIRCam image reveals thousands of stars that are typically hidden in the MIRI image. NIRCam’s wavelength allows it to penetrate through the dust, enabling the observation of brighter stars in blue and fainter stars in red.

For a comparison of the MIRI and NIRCam images, a slider feature is available on the Webb website.