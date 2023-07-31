A Safe Moon Mission Requires Water Recovery Operations, Including U.S. Navy

The four astronauts of Artemis 2 have recently met with the U.S. Navy team that will recover their spacecraft from the ocean next year. This meeting allowed the crew to familiarize themselves with the recovery operators and prepare for training. The Artemis 2 mission is scheduled to fly around the moon no earlier than November 2024.

NASA and the Department of Defense conducted recovery practices off the coast of San Diego, utilizing boats, helicopters, and the USS John P. Murtha warship for sea operations. Although the Artemis 2 crew members did not participate in this particular exercise, they will be involved in similar operations in the future.

The U.S. Navy has emphasized its unique capabilities that make it an ideal partner to support NASA. These capabilities include the ability to send helicopters, utilize 3D air search radar, and provide high-quality medical care in remote sea environments.

Half of the Artemis 2 crew members are Navy officers themselves. Commander Reid Wiseman and Pilot Victor Glover hold the rank of Navy captains. The other two crew members are Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, a colonel in the Royal Canadian Air Force, and NASA astronaut Christina Koch, who has overwintered in Antarctica multiple times for scientific purposes.

This diverse crew includes several firsts for a moon mission. Victor Glover will be the first Black astronaut to leave low Earth orbit, while Christina Koch will be the first woman, and Jeremy Hansen will be the first non-American astronaut to participate in such a mission.

By involving operational team members of Artemis 2 in training, NASA aims to benefit from their direct experience and establish strong bonds between the crew and their instructors. This approach allows the astronauts to receive training advice and troubleshoot any potential issues in real time.

Artemis 2 is the second mission of the Artemis program and will be the first to carry humans. The next mission in the sequence is Artemis 3, a landing mission scheduled for 2025 or 2026, depending on the readiness of SpaceX’s Starship. Canada is participating in Artemis 2 under the NASA-led Artemis Accords, contributing its expertise in space robotics through the Canadarm3 robotic arm used in NASA’s Gateway space station.

The U.S. Navy has a longstanding partnership with NASA, having played a crucial role in recovery operations since the early days of the space program. Sailors from the Navy have recovered astronauts returning from space missions, including the historic Apollo 11 mission, where they even had to fend off sharks.

