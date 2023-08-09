Mysterious Fiery Blast in Melbourne Sky Caused by Russian Rocket Debris

Residents of Melbourne, Australia, were left in awe and confusion as they witnessed a fiery blast streaking across the night sky. However, it has now been confirmed by the Australian Space Agency that the spectacle was the result of debris from a Russian Soyuz-2 rocket re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere.

The bright flashes of light and the subsequent shaking of the city were reported on social media. One witness described it as a “meteor headed S/E right above the peninsula to make one massive sonic boom on entry to the atmosphere.” The Australian Space Agency stated that the Russian counterparts had informed them about the launch of the rocket in northeast Russia.

The Soyuz-2 rocket had successfully delivered a new generation global navigation satellite into orbit. The Australian Space Agency closely monitored the re-entry of the rocket remnants and stated that they would continue to work with government partners to assess the outcomes of the event.

This incident is not the first of its kind in Australia. Just last month, an unidentified object was discovered on an Australian beach, leading investigators to involve the Australian Space Agency. The agency has determined that the object is most likely a solid rocket motor casing but has not yet identified the country responsible for the debris.

Space debris falling back to Earth has become an increasing concern, with over 40 space agencies operating worldwide. China has faced criticism for not disclosing trajectory information on uncontrolled reentries of space debris. Australia is committed to leading efforts to make space more sustainable as the reliance on space technologies continues to grow rapidly.

Efforts for space debris removal and other in-orbit services, such as satellite retrieval and repair, are estimated to create a market worth $14.3 billion by 2031. With the growing number of satellites being launched, safeguarding the space environment has become crucial for the benefit of everyone on Earth.