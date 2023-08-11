Debris from SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Mistaken for Meteor in Florida Sky

Reports of a bright, red “fireball” streaking across the sky over Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, and elsewhere had people speculating that it was a meteor from the Perseid meteor shower. However, evidence suggests that what was seen overnight was actually man-made debris.

The AXIOM-2 mission, which launched from Kennedy Space Center on May 21, returned to Earth eight days later, splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Panama City, Florida. This mission involved a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, and it is likely that the debris seen in the sky was from the rocket’s second stage.

Aerospace.org and Space.com confirm that the debris from the Falcon 9 rocket was predicted to reenter Earth’s atmosphere on August 10, aligning with the timeframe of the reported sightings. Most space debris burns up during reentry, which explains why many witnesses described it as a “fireball.”

While space debris falling to Earth is relatively rare, occasional incidents occur. In April 2021, a pressure vessel from the second stage of a Falcon 9 rocket landed on a farm in central Washington, resembling a “shooting star” to those who saw it.

If you missed the spectacle of the flying space junk, there is still the opportunity to witness the Perseid meteor shower, which is active from mid-July to early September. The Perseids are caused by the Earth passing through the debris trail of the comet Swift-Tuttle and can produce 50 to 100 meteors per hour in a clear sky, according to NASA. The shower will be visible starting from 10 p.m. on Saturday and will increase in intensity throughout the night.