Beta Pictoris b: A Timelapse of a Young Exoplanet’s Orbit

Beta Pictoris b, a young exoplanet that is about 12 times as massive as Jupiter, has a nearly 23-year orbit around its host star. Recently, a timelapse video was created that condenses 17 years of data into just ten seconds, allowing viewers to witness most of the planet’s orbital journey.

The video was produced by astrophysicist Jason Wang from Northwestern University. It captures approximately 75% of Beta Pictoris b’s complete orbit. Wang emphasizes the importance of patience in studying such phenomena.

Located in the Pictor constellation, about 63 light-years away from Earth, Beta Pictoris b’s star system is relatively young, approximately 26 million years old. The planet is about eight times farther from its star than Earth is from the Sun.

The host star of Beta Pictoris b is 1.75 times the mass of the Sun and 8.7 times more luminous. The exoplanet itself is incredibly bright, making it one of the first to be both discovered and directly imaged. Its size puts it at the boundary between a planet and a brown dwarf.

The timelapse was created using image data from three different instruments. Malachi Noel, a high school student, assisted Wang in processing the images and applying motion interpolation techniques to smoothen the planet’s motion. Wang also corrected for image blurring using adaptive optics.

In the middle of the video, Beta Pictoris b is represented by an X. This is because the brightness of its host star made it difficult for imaging instruments to capture the planet’s transit.

Wang previously produced a timelapse of four stars in the HR8799 system, showing their orbits around their host star. This system, located about 133.3 light-years away from Earth, was the first extrasolar planetary system to be directly imaged.

The study of exoplanets is currently at a critical moment, with an emphasis on finding habitable worlds. NASA has plans for its next-generation Habitable Worlds Observatory, which will focus on this search. In the meantime, the timelapse video of Beta Pictoris b offers a peaceful view of this young exoplanet’s orbital movement.