Polish Astronaut to Join European Space Agency Mission

The Polish Space Agency (PAK) has announced that a Polish astronaut will participate in a mission to the International Space Station (ISS), marking the second time a Pole will travel to space. The agreement for the Polish flight to the ISS was recently finalized by the collaborative partners, the European Space Agency (ESA) and Axiom Space.

While the Polish flight is guaranteed by the agreement, the ESA is yet to approve the candidate that Poland will put forward. However, engineer Sławosz Uznański, the only Polish member of the ESA astronaut reserve, has been selected as the candidate for the mission.

All aspects related to the mission’s preparation and deployment will be managed by Axiom Space in collaboration with the ESA. This includes access to training facilities and instructors, equipment and safety certification, in-orbit management, and post-mission support.

Apart from conducting experiments and testing Polish technology, the astronaut’s mission will also have an educational purpose for Polish students. The lessons broadcast from the ISS, conducted by the Polish astronaut, are expected to reach thousands of students and generate great interest in space among young Poles.

If Uznański participates in the mission, he will join Mirosław Hermaszewski as the second Polish astronaut in space. Hermaszewski flew into orbit in 1978 aboard the Soviet spaceship Soyuz 30.

Uznański, who works as a project lead and senior reliability engineer at CERN, was selected as a member of the ESA astronaut reserve in November 2022. In 2023, Poland increased its financial contribution to the ESA, enabling Polish companies to participate in various programs for the development of technologies, products, and services in the field of satellite communications, navigation, and Earth observation.