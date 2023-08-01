NASA Listening for Signals from Voyager 2 Following Communication Loss

NASA is currently attempting to reestablish communication with Voyager 2, which lost contact with Earth after flight controllers mistakenly sent it a wrong command. The error caused the spacecraft’s antenna to tilt away from Earth by a mere 2%, resulting in a loss of communications. Located more than 12 billion miles away (19 billion km), Voyager 2 is currently exploring interstellar space.

In an effort to resume contact with the spacecraft, NASA’s giant dish antenna in Canberra, Australia, is scanning for any stray signals from Voyager 2. However, due to the immense distance, it takes over 18 hours for a signal to travel from the spacecraft to Earth. The Voyager 2 mission began in 1977 when it was launched from Florida to study the outer solar system, including Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. Its launch preceded that of its twin spacecraft, Voyager 1, by just a few weeks. In 2018, Voyager 2 transitioned into interstellar space, marking a significant milestone in its journey. Notably, it made several important discoveries, including the identification of new moons around Uranus and Jupiter.

Over the next week, NASA’s Deep Space Network’s antenna in Canberra will continue its attempts to reconnect with Voyager 2 by sending the correct command to the spacecraft. The hope is that the command will be received and executed successfully. In the event this does not happen, NASA officials anticipate an automatic spacecraft reset in October that should restore communications.

Voyager 1, the twin spacecraft of Voyager 2, is still in contact with Earth and currently holds the title of humanity’s most distant spacecraft. It is now nearly 15 billion miles (24 billion km) away from home.