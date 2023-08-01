NASA Awaits Signals from Voyager 2 Lost in Space

NASA is currently trying to establish communication with Voyager 2 after losing contact with the spacecraft. The mishap occurred when flight controllers accidentally sent an incorrect command, causing the antenna to shift 2% and severing communication. Despite the low probability of success, NASA’s dish antenna in Canberra is actively searching for any stray signals from Voyager 2, which is located over 12 billion miles away. Due to the vast distance, it takes roughly 18 hours for a signal to reach Earth.

Voyager 2 was launched from Florida in 1977 with the mission of studying the outer solar system, including Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. It is the twin spacecraft of Voyager 1, which was launched just weeks after Voyager 2. Voyager 2 entered interstellar space in 2018 and made significant discoveries, such as confirming the presence of new moons around Uranus and Jupiter.

Over the next week, NASA’s Deep Space Network’s Canberra antenna will attempt to send the correct command to Voyager 2, hoping to restore communication. If unsuccessful, NASA will have to wait until October for an automatic spacecraft reset, which is expected to reestablish contact. Although Voyager 2 is currently out of reach, Voyager 1, located nearly 15 billion miles away from Earth, maintains regular communication, making it the farthest human-made spacecraft from our planet.