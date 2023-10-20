The Decline of Antarctic Sea Ice Raises Concerns for the Globe and New Zealand

An emergency summit of the Antarctic Science Platform in Wellington has sparked serious concerns about the alarming changes occurring in Antarctica, particularly regarding the significant reduction in sea ice during the past winter. Two prominent members of the Science Platform, Professor Nick Golledge and Dr Bella Duncan, both from Victoria University of Wellington’s Antarctic Research Centre, have expressed their worries about the implications of diminished sea ice in Antarctica for the global community, including New Zealand.

A recent article published in Communications Earth and Environment drew attention to the record minimum of Antarctic sea ice observed in February 2023, suggesting that ocean warming has played a role in pushing the ice into a new low-extent state. This indicates that the underlying processes governing sea ice coverage in Antarctica may have been altered.

According to Professor Nick Golledge, climate models predict a continued decrease in Antarctic sea ice in the upcoming decades, even under strict greenhouse gas emissions reduction scenarios. The reduction in sea ice is a critical concern since it plays a crucial role in the generation of Antarctic Bottom Water, one of the planet’s most important ocean currents. Disrupting its circulation has far-reaching implications for global climate, including the Wairarapa region. Moreover, the decline in sea ice poses a significant threat to Emperor penguins, as they heavily rely on it for breeding.

Dr Bella Duncan shares Professor Golledge’s concerns. Studying historical records of the Antarctic environment indicates that the current changes are likely to persist, leading to significant impacts on local and global climate, sea levels, and ecosystems. The devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle this year served as a stark example of the consequences of a warmer atmosphere, which holds more water and results in increased rainfall amounts. With the expectation of more extreme climate events, urgent action to address climate change becomes increasingly vital, as climate scientists struggle to convey the urgency of the situation.

