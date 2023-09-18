Antarctic Sea Ice Disappearing at Alarming Rate, Scientists Warn

Satellite data has revealed that the sea ice surrounding Antarctica has reached historically low levels, with a significant amount of ice disappearing. The ice currently floating on the surface of the Southern Ocean measures less than 6.5 million square miles, a drop of 579,000 square miles from the previous September average. This amount of ice lost is roughly equivalent to the size of the Northern Territory in Australia.

Walter Meier from the National Snow and Ice Data Center described the situation as “mind-blowing” and emphasized that it’s unlike anything scientists have seen before. Dr. Ariaan Purich, a climate scientist from Monash University, expressed concern over the decline in sea ice, as it has important ecological implications. Sea ice acts as a habitat for marine life and helps regulate temperatures by reflecting sunlight back into space.

The melting of Antarctic ice has been attributed to rising global temperatures. Dr. Purich’s recent study, co-authored by her, suggests that increasing greenhouse gas emissions are causing the Southern Ocean to warm. This warming can amplify global warming as less sea ice means that more sunlight is absorbed by the surface ocean, leading to quicker warming.

The decline in sea ice coverage around Antarctica has been particularly pronounced this year. In June and July, there was significantly less sea ice than usual, with a difference of around 965,000 square miles in the Southern Ocean, equivalent to the size of Western Australia. Scientists warn that these changes are alarming and emphasize the urgency of taking action on climate change. Cutting emissions is crucial to minimize the impact of these significant changes to the future.

Sources:

– National Snow & Ice Data Center

– Sachie Yasuda / Australian Antarctic Program

– Dr. Ariaan Purich, Monash University

– Study co-authored by Dr. Purich