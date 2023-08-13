Newly Discovered Antarctic Strawberry Feather Species

In a surprising discovery, a team of scientists from Australia and the United States have found a new species underwater near Antarctica. This new species, known as the Antarctic strawberry feather, gets its name from its resemblance to a strawberry in shape. It has around 20 arms and can vary in color from purplish to dark reddish.

The scientists undertook a series of research expeditions to the Antarctic Ocean between 2008 and 2017 in search of a collection of marine animals called Promachocrinus species or Antarctic feather stars. These creatures are known for their unusual movements. The team collected samples from various locations around the world, including the Siple Coast, Diego Ramirez, and Prince Edward Island, and were able to identify seven new species under the name Promachocrinus. This increased the total number of known Antarctic feather species from one to eight.

One of the newly discovered species is named ‘Promachocrinus fragarius,’ with ‘fragarius’ derived from the Latin word for strawberry. These creatures are quite large and can live at depths ranging from 65 to 1,170 meters underwater. At first glance, the Antarctic strawberry feather star may appear alien-like, but upon closer inspection, its strawberry-like form and texture become more visible in photographs.

The researchers note that discovering unknown species from Antarctica can be challenging due to the limitations on sampling scale. Identifying cryptic species, those that are not easily recognizable without molecular data, is important for monitoring biodiversity. The researchers emphasize the need for robust identification methods in order to better understand and protect these species.

Overall, the discovery of the Antarctic strawberry feather species adds to our knowledge of the diverse marine life found in the waters near Antarctica.