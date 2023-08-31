Astronomers Discover Densest Neptune-like Exoplanet Yet

Astronomers have made an unexpected discovery—a Neptune-like exoplanet, named TOI-1853 b, that is over four times the mass of our solar system’s Neptune. This finding has left scientists with a mystery as to how such a world could have formed.

Between planets the size of Earth and gas giants like Jupiter, there are Neptune-like planets. These worlds, about 17 times the mass of Earth, can vary significantly in composition. Some are icy with thick atmospheres of hydrogen and helium, while others are dense with substantial amounts of water or rock.

TOI-1853 b orbits an orange dwarf star located 544 light-years away from Earth. It is approximately 50 times closer to its star than Earth is to the sun, completing an orbit in just 30 hours. This proximity to its star results in scorching temperatures of about 2,200 degrees Fahrenheit.

Researchers measured the strength of TOI-1853 b’s gravitational pull on its star using Italy’s Galileo National Telescope. Based on these measurements, they estimated that the exoplanet’s mass is about 73 times greater than Earth’s, making it nearly as massive as Saturn.

With a diameter of about 3.46 times that of Earth, TOI-1853 b is slightly smaller than Neptune. However, it is about six times denser than Neptune and nearly twice as dense as Earth, making it the densest Neptune-like exoplanet discovered so far.

The discovery of TOI-1853 b challenges conventional theories of planetary formation. One possibility for its origin is that it formed catastrophically from collisions between large proto-planets. Alternatively, it may have started out as a giant planet in a highly eccentric orbit that resulted in regular close encounters with its star, causing the loss of its atmosphere and leaving behind a dense core.

Scientists believe that TOI-1853 b is likely to be mostly rocky with a small envelope of hydrogen and helium, or a combination of rock and water. However, further analysis is needed to determine its composition, which may be challenging due to the planet’s thin or nonexistent atmosphere.

This study highlights the ongoing surprises in exoplanet research and the continuous discovery of unique worlds. It also raises new questions about the diversity of Neptune-like planets and the processes that shape their formation and composition.

