Scientists Observe Development of Common Accent in Antarctica

Scientists have observed the initial stages of a common accent developing among the ever-changing population of scientists in Antarctica. Although Antarctica lacks a native population or permanent residents, it is home to a temporary community of scientists and support staff who spend part of the year on the continent. During the summer months, around 5,000 individuals live in Antarctica, while the population drops to approximately 1,000 during the winter.

While most scientists in Antarctica focus on studying climate and biodiversity, the unique living environment provides an opportunity to investigate human behavior, culture, and sociolinguistics. In 2019, researchers from the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich conducted a study on phonetic changes in accents among 11 “winterers” from the British Antarctic Survey. The participants included individuals from England, the northwest US, Germany, and Iceland. Throughout the study, the participants’ voices were recorded five times at six-week intervals, during which they worked closely together, socialized, and had limited contact with the outside world.

The researchers observed notable changes in the participants’ accents during their stay in Antarctica. One significant shift was the pronunciation of words with longer vowels. Additionally, there was evidence of linguistic innovation, with residents pronouncing “ou” sounds from the front of their mouths instead of the back of their throats.

Although the changes were subtle, they were acoustically measurable and could even be predicted using a computational model. The Antarctic accent is not yet perceptible, but it demonstrates how close contact and isolation create conditions for a new accent to develop rapidly. The study suggests that the winterers’ regional accents influenced each other’s speech and behavior, leading to the emergence of a distinct accent within the group.

This research raises the question of what novel accents might emerge in response to humans being introduced to new social environments. It speculates on the potential development of a Martian accent if humans establish a colony on Mars. Just as close contact and isolation in Antarctica fostered a new accent, the same phenomenon could occur during future missions to Mars, eventually leading to the evolution of a Martian language over centuries.