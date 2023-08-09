Blocking out the Sun with a Giant Space Umbrella

Climate scientists and engineers are considering extreme measures to mitigate the effects of climate change. István Szapudi, a researcher at the Institute for Astronomy at the University of Hawaii, has proposed a plan to block out the Sun using a giant space umbrella attached to an asteroid. This concept was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The general approach to combating climate change is addressing the root cause – the excessive greenhouse gases in the environment. However, concerns are growing that not enough is being done, and climate engineering offers temporary solutions while a more long-term strategy is developed.

Climate engineering aims to reduce the amount of solar radiation reaching the Earth. Various proposals have been put forward, ranging from painting rooftops white to using reflective particulates in the sky. The ultimate objective is to minimize the sunlight absorbed by the planet.

Szapudi’s plan takes this concept to another level by placing a massive solar shade between the Earth and the Sun. This gigantic space umbrella would reside in Earth’s L1 Lagrange point, a location where the gravitational forces between the Earth and the Sun are relatively stable. However, there are significant challenges associated with constructing such a planetary shade.

The main obstacles are related to mass. Launching objects into space requires substantial energy and resources, and a sunshade large enough to make a difference would be extremely heavy. Additionally, the shade at the L1 point would experience competing forces, including the pull of gravity from the Earth and Sun and the effect of solar radiation particles. Achieving a balanced equilibrium is crucial, requiring a shade of significant mass.

To reduce the weight, Szapudi’s proposal suggests tying the shade to an asteroid or using material from the Moon instead of relying solely on launched payload. This approach reduces the weight of the shade significantly while maintaining enough mass to block out the Sun effectively. However, even with these adjustments, the shade would still be too heavy to launch using current technology, and materials strong enough to tether the shade to an asteroid are yet to be developed.

Although the concept brings us closer to a space sunshade, it will likely require advancements in materials science and rocket technology that are not currently foreseeable. In the meantime, alternative methods for addressing climate change may need to be pursued.