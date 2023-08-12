Scientists Discover Two New Types of Mole in Turkey

Scientists have recently uncovered two previously undiscovered species of mole in Turkey. Through DNA technology, researchers have confirmed that these moles are biologically distinct from other known species. Both species inhabit mountainous regions in eastern Turkey and are capable of surviving extreme temperatures in both summer and winter.

One of the species, Talpa hakkariensis, was found in the Hakkari region of southeastern Turkey. This mole was identified as a completely new species with highly distinctive morphology and DNA. The other species, Talpa davidiana tatvanensis, was discovered near Bitlis and is considered a subspecies of Talpa davidiana, a species that was originally identified in 1884.

These findings have increased the number of known Eurasian moles from 16 to 18. Each species has unique genetic and physical characteristics. To identify these new species, the researchers analyzed the size and shape of various bodily structures using advanced mathematical analyses. They also compared the DNA of the moles with known species and examined museum specimens collected in the 19th century.

According to Professor David Bilton from the University of Plymouth, who was involved in the study, discovering new mammal species is rare in modern times. He emphasized that biodiversity can often be underestimated, especially in groups like mammals, where people assume that all species have already been identified. This discovery serves as a reminder that there is still much to learn about the species we share the planet with.

The study, along with a revised phylogeny of the Talpa genus, has been published in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society. This research contributes to our understanding of biodiversity and highlights the importance of continued exploration and scientific discovery.