Plasma Catalysts and Early Biomolecules: Harnessing Light Energy

Researchers have made a significant breakthrough in understanding how early biomolecules could have formed on Earth. A team of scientists from Fuzhou University in China discovered that a solid substance derived from the combination of ammonia and methane plasma has the ability to use sunlight to catalyze amine-to-imine conversions. This finding suggests that the primordial atmosphere may have provided the necessary catalysts for the formation of early biomolecules, supporting the evolution of RNA molecules.

In the Archean age, between three and four billion years ago, the Earth was undergoing the formation of the first biomolecules. These chemical reactions required catalysts, and the team of researchers found that the primordial atmosphere itself may have served as a source for these catalysts. By using chemical vapor deposition, they produced nitrogenous carbon compounds, similar to nitrogen-doped graphite, from methane and ammonia gases.

The researchers observed that the resulting solid substance had catalytically active sites and an electron structure that could be excited by light. They then investigated how this substance could reduce or oxidize other substances under the influence of light. One of the significant reactions they focused on was the formation of imines, which could have played a crucial role in the creation of the first hereditary molecules of RNA.

Using only sunlight, the plasma-generated catalyst was able to convert amines into imines. The team believes that carbon nitride-based photocatalysts, like the substance they created, could have persisted for millions of years, producing important chemical intermediates and carbon- and nitrogen-containing compounds.

This groundbreaking research sheds new light on the possible evolutionary path taken by biomolecules. By demonstrating that catalysts could have been generated using the gases and conditions present in the early Earth’s atmosphere, it indicates that the sun played a pivotal role in powering the formation of early biochemical molecules.

Sources:

– “Plasma-Enhanced Chemical-Vapor-Deposition Synthesis of Photoredox-Active Nitrogen-Doped Carbon from NH3 and CH4 Gases” – Yan Wang, Yuanxing Fang, Yankun Wang, Haisu Wu, Masakazu Anpo, Jimmy C. Yu, and Xinchen Wang, Angewandte Chemie International Edition. DOI: 10.1002/anie.202307236

