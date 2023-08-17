Understanding the Unusual Deformations in the East African Rift System

Research led by D. Sarah Stamps has utilized 3D thermomechanical modeling to uncover the cause of unusual rift-parallel deformations observed in the East African Rift System. This research adds complexity to the ongoing debate about the primary forces driving continental rifting.

Continental rifting involves stretching and fracturing of the Earth’s lithosphere, the rigid outer layer. As the lithosphere stretches, it undergoes brittle changes, leading to rock fractures and earthquakes. The deformation patterns in continental rifting typically follow predictable directional patterns relative to the rift, with the deformation being perpendicular to the rift. However, Stamps observed deformation that went parallel to the rifts in addition to the rift-perpendicular deformations in the East African Rift System.

Using 3D thermomechanical modeling, the team discovered that the rift system’s unusual deformation is caused by northward mantle flow associated with the African Superplume, a massive upwelling of mantle beneath southwest Africa. The mantle flow becomes shallower as it extends northward across the continent. The findings suggest that both lithospheric buoyancy forces and mantle traction forces contribute to the deformation in the East African Rift System.

Previously, Stamps used GPS data to observe the rift system’s unusual deformation. Some scientists believe that lithospheric buoyancy forces, related to the rift system’s topography, are the primary driver, while others point to mantle traction forces. The team’s previous study found that a combination of these forces drives the rift and its deformation.

In the new study, the researchers focused on the source of the rift-parallel deformations. The 3D thermomechanical modeling confirmed that the African Superplume is responsible for these unusual deformations and rift-parallel seismic anisotropy observed beneath the East African Rift System. Seismic anisotropy refers to the alignment of rocks in response to mantle flow. The alignment of rocks followed the direction of the African Superplume’s mantle flow.

By understanding these complex processes involved in continental rifting, scientists can gain insights into the breaking of continents. This research contributes to the ongoing scientific efforts to unravel the complexities of continental rifting.