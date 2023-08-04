Scientists Discover Exciting Potential for Spintronics with Magnon Excitations

Scientists at the National Synchrotron Light Source II (NSLS-II) have made an exciting discovery in the field of spintronics. Valentina Bisogni, Jonathan Pelliciari, and Jiemin Li recently published their findings on multi-magnon excitations in Physical Review X.

Spintronics is a technology that utilizes the spin of electrons to transfer information, instead of relying on the movement of electrons themselves. This has the potential to revolutionize information transfer and reduce energy dissipation. The scientists are particularly interested in using magnon waves as a medium for information transfer.

Magnon waves involve a property of electrons called spin, where the spin direction of one electron is “seen” by neighboring electrons. As information needs to be transferred, electrons raise or lower their spin directions, essentially mimicking the movement of a flag. This allows information to be passed from electron to electron without the need for electron movement.

The research team focused on a material called hematite, a form of iron oxide. Hematite has been extensively studied in the past as an antiferromagnetic material, where spins point in different directions and do not create a magnetic field. The team wanted to study how magnon waves behave in hematite.

To measure the behavior of magnon waves in hematite, the team utilized the Soft Inelastic X-ray Scattering (SIX) beamline at NSLS-II. This unique research tool allowed them to measure the spectrum of magnon waves and discover both familiar and previously unseen modes of excitations in the thin film of hematite.

The discovery of these higher-order modes provides valuable insights for the design of spintronics devices. By understanding the characteristic energies of spin modes, researchers and engineers can develop more efficient and advanced devices.

This research is an important step in understanding the fundamental behavior of materials used in spintronics and unlocking their full potential for information transfer. With further exploration, spintronics could offer significant advancements in information technology.