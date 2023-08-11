Mathematics Predicts Genetic Mutations and Evolution

Scientists have discovered that a branch of mathematics called the sum-of-digits function can predict how often genetic mutations result in changes in function. This function, which also applies to protein folding, computer coding, and certain magnetic states in physics, may explain universal trends observed in nature. The researchers aimed to find a universal explanation for these trends, which led them to explore the mathematics behind potential sequences. They visualized these sequences as a hypercube, with each point on the cube representing a possible genotype. The researchers found that genotypes with the same phenotype cluster together. This clustering pattern was found through number theory, a branch of mathematics that deals with positive integers. The average robustness of a phenotype to mutations was defined by the sum-of-digits function, which involves adding up the digits representing each genotype. By plotting these sums of digits on a graph, a fractal curve called a blancmange curve was formed. Interestingly, this curve remains the same regardless of the zoom level. The researchers also discovered that natural systems handle errors differently from human-designed systems used in digital data storage. Understanding the dynamics of these neutral mutations could be crucial for disease prevention. This research may contribute to curbing the ability of pathogens to become more infectious or resistant to antibiotics. The findings were published in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface.

