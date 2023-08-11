CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

Mathematics Predicts Genetic Mutations and Evolution

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 11, 2023
Mathematics Predicts Genetic Mutations and Evolution

Scientists have discovered that a branch of mathematics called the sum-of-digits function can predict how often genetic mutations result in changes in function. This function, which also applies to protein folding, computer coding, and certain magnetic states in physics, may explain universal trends observed in nature. The researchers aimed to find a universal explanation for these trends, which led them to explore the mathematics behind potential sequences. They visualized these sequences as a hypercube, with each point on the cube representing a possible genotype. The researchers found that genotypes with the same phenotype cluster together. This clustering pattern was found through number theory, a branch of mathematics that deals with positive integers. The average robustness of a phenotype to mutations was defined by the sum-of-digits function, which involves adding up the digits representing each genotype. By plotting these sums of digits on a graph, a fractal curve called a blancmange curve was formed. Interestingly, this curve remains the same regardless of the zoom level. The researchers also discovered that natural systems handle errors differently from human-designed systems used in digital data storage. Understanding the dynamics of these neutral mutations could be crucial for disease prevention. This research may contribute to curbing the ability of pathogens to become more infectious or resistant to antibiotics. The findings were published in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Science

The Perseid Meteor Shower and the Future of Spectacular Displays

Aug 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Scientists Discover Thriving Ecosystem Beneath Underwater Volcano

Aug 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Life Could Exist on Trappist-1 Exoplanets Despite Harsh Conditions in the Past

Aug 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Science

Mathematics Predicts Genetic Mutations and Evolution

Aug 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

The Perseid Meteor Shower and the Future of Spectacular Displays

Aug 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

The Role of Digital Analytics in Enhancing Customer Experience and Retention in the Internet Age

Aug 11, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Underrated Battle Rifle with Fastest TTK in Warzone 2

Aug 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments